Clarksville’s Fort Defiance Invites You to a Civil War Era Adventure, March to the Past

Clarksville, TN – Have you ever wanted to experience life in the 19th century? Look no further than Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center’s upcoming event, March to the Past. On Saturday, May 11th, 2024, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, visitors can step back in time and get a glimpse of what life was like during the Civil War era.

Partnering with The Friends of Fort Defiance, this event promises to be an immersive experience with 19th-century living history demonstrations. Attendees can witness Civil War camp life, watch musket and artillery firing by Clarksville’s own Porter’s Battery, learn about period cooking, and even participate in fun children’s activities.

Additionally, a special live musical performance by the local band “Stringed Beats” can be heard from 10:30am-1:00pm.

William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance, says The Friends of Fort Defiance’s contribution is essential to this event.

“We’re truly grateful for the unwavering support of this dedicated group in preserving Clarksville’s Civil War legacy. The Friends group was around nearly 20 years old before the building of the Interpretive Center, and their assistance played a pivotal role in bringing our events to life.”

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to step back in time and experience history firsthand.

For more information, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street, is operated by the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department. The fort, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the Union occupation of Clarksville.

In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz donated the property to the City of Clarksville. In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding to build the interpretive center and walking trails. The Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.