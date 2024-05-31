Customs House Museum and Cultural Center Marks 40 Years with Week of Giving, Community Festivities

Clarksville, TN – Join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center as they celebrate a milestone in their community’s cultural heritage with the Museum’s 40th anniversary during a special Week of Giving from June 2nd to June 9th, 2024.

This week-long event will be packed with exciting activities, including live music, food trucks, art demonstrations and more! Their goal is to raise $10,000 to enhance their offerings and create a more welcoming space for all visitors.

Sunday, June 2nd: Sundays at 3:00

Kick off the Museum’s 40th birthday celebration with their monthly Sundays at 3:00 lecture series. This special edition features a live painting demonstration by acclaimed artist Debra Keirce. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see an artist at work and gain insights into her creative process.

Monday, June 3rd: Online Giving Begins!

Support the Museum from the comfort of your home by participating in the online giving campaign. Visit the Museum’s website and Facebook page to rally support for their mission. Help them reach their $10,000 goal so they can continue educating and engaging visitors of all ages.

Tuesday, June 4th: Lunchtime Concert in the Courtyard

From 11:00am to 1:00pm, enjoy the live performance by the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project while grabbing lunch from Happy Bun Hot Dogs and Veggie or Not food trucks on site. It’s the perfect way to break up your workday with music and delicious food.

Wednesday, June 5th: Watercolor Demonstration with Peach McComb and Pat Patrick

From 10:00am to noon, the Museum offers an exclusive watercolor demonstration by renowned artists Peach McComb and Pat Patrick from the Tennessee Watercolor Society. Witness their creative process up close and be inspired by their artistic talents.

Thursday, June 6th: First Thursday Art Walk & The Longest Day Screening

The Museum is commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a special screening of the 1962 film, The Longest Day, at 3:00pm in the Museum’s auditorium. Afterwards, stick around for First Thursday Art Walk and explore the new D-Day exhibit. Enjoy treats from Johnny and June’s Italian Ice and Pbody’s food trucks in the courtyard.

Friday, June 7th: Coffee & Donuts at the Museum

Start your morning right with the Museum’s Coffee & Donuts event. The Museum will open early from 9:00am-11:00am, offering delicious donuts and fresh coffee from Grindhead Coffee’s food truck. While you’re there, take the time to check out the newest exhibits.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary with the community through our Week of Giving,” said Custom House Museum Director, Frank Lott. “This milestone is a testament to the support and love we have received from our visitors over the years. Celebrate with us and show your support for the Museum. Every contribution brings us closer to our $10,000 goal, ensuring we can continue to provide enriching experiences for visitors of all ages. Your generosity helps us create a welcoming space for learning, inspiration, and connection. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

To donate, visit the Museum’s Facebook page or scan the QR code below.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org