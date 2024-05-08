Roxy Regional Theatre announces Two Pay What You Can Nights for The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Clarksville, TN – Rediscover Friendship and plunge into the family-friendly theatrical sensation that is The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Thursday, May 9th, 2024 at 6:00pm.

Due to the double casting of youth in this production, we have TWO pay-what-you-can performances of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition — this Thursday, May 9th, and next Thursday, May 16th. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 5:30pm each Thursday evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Presented by Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, this one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is performed by forty-four local youth, ages 8 to 18, from our School of the Arts.

The culmination of four months of hard work by these talented young performers, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition features Autumn Baldassano, Malin Barnhill, Callista Bishop, Seraphina Bishop, Willow Cambre, Alina Cantu, Elisabeth Carroccia, Aiyana Cotton, Katelyn Culligan, Joy Donalies, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Elizabeth Fletcher, Aislyn Gann, Pluto Graham, Yara Harper, Bennet Hubbell, Elise Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Charles Joseph Jones, Phasia Karyeah, Izzy Kelly, Booker Kirby, Meridel Lahann, Marabella Lopez, Lyla Major, Cooper Maurer, Isaiah Meehan, Sophia Moore, Mia Olson, Abby Peters, William Raymond, Aaliyah Rivera, Lily Rives, Nicolas Rougemont, Colten Schafer, Natalie Shasserre, Azaylah Smith, Addy Stull, Rose Walpole, Madilyn Williams, Aria Willis, Adyson Woodring and Malachi Wooldridge.

In this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show perfect for audiences of all ages, when the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to show that the power of optimism really can save the world.

Thursday, May 9th at 6:00pm

Friday, May 10th at 6:00pm

Saturday, May 11th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 11th at 6:00pm

Thursday, May 16th at 6:00pm

Friday, May 17th at 6:00pm

Saturday, May 18th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 18th at 6:00pm

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Alex Vanburen and Nikki Ahlf, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg with book by Kyle Jarrow.

Tina Landau conceived the musical production and features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

Additional funding support for The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition has been provided by Christy & Steve Crosby and Larry & Barbara Goolsby. This production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos, and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).