Friday, May 24, 2024
Empowering Connections: Brown Girls Brunching Celebrates Community and Collaboration

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Tamuriele Stapleton, Tiffany Perkins, Renika Doxey, Sheena Dixon and Frankie Purdie
Tamuriele Stapleton, Tiffany Perkins, Renika Doxey, Sheena Dixon and Frankie Purdie

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Tiffany Perkins and Black Clarksville recently hosted the fourth annual Brown Girls Brunching at Freedom Point in Liberty Park.

Perkins describes Brown Girls Brunching as “a fun local event that promotes networking, collaboration, and brown girls letting their hair down. It’s a one-of-a-kind event for black and brown women looking to build their tribe, have a good time, and grow their network.”

The Sunday afternoon event drew a great crowd. Everyone enjoyed a catered brunch buffet, a mimosa bar, and a panel discussion that featured advice and insight from Natalie Davis, Gina Miller, and Makayla McCree.

