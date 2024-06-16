77.6 F
Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry’s opens new Facility

Kevin Kennedy, Jr. Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Emma Shamblin, Kate Ellis, Kyla Kennedy, Allie Ellis and Kalli Kennedy
Emma Shamblin, Kate Ellis, Kyla Kennedy, Allie Ellis and Kalli Kennedy

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Dr. Kevin Kennedy, Jr. was joined by family, friends, and clients recently to celebrate five years in business and the recent opening of Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry’s new facility.

Guests enjoyed a tour of the facility and then made their way to the second floor for a catered reception.

“We consider it a privilege to continue to invest in our great community,” Kennedy said. “We have had the opportunity to meet thousands of Clarksville families over our five years, and we consistently find joy in growing healthy smiles here. With this expansion, we look forward to providing the best dental care for our next generation.”

Photo Gallery

