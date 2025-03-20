Healing With Mother Nature, The Herb Shack

Written by Kyle Watts

Clarksville, TN – Past the train tracks on Old Russellville Pike, a pair of herbalists are crafting remedies using the secrets of Mother Nature herself. Our two herbalists are a mother-daughter team, Dorothy Wade and Hayley Anderson.

Herb Shack is Clarksville’s best-kept secret. It is the only dedicated herbal medicine store in town. It’s housed in a small building roughly the size of a master bedroom. String lights and eucalyptus garlands adorn the walls, creating an atmosphere one might expect to find in a small apothecary deep in an enchanted forest.

Herb Shack opened on March 16th, 2023. It promotes natural healing options. From tinctures to tea blends, “Herb Shack” has a natural remedy for almost any everyday ailment, from high blood pressure to insomnia.

Dorothy and Hayley weigh and hand-package every herbal blend they sell. Each bag has the same ratio of ingredients to ensure consistent potency. Every blend is an original creation. All of the books Dorothy and Hayley use for researching and creating their products are available for customers to peruse in-store.

Everything you buy from Herb Shack has a handmade label detailing the scientific name of the plant, where the herb comes from, what ailments the herb helps with, and its healing activity.

Dorothy and Hayley’s interest in herbal medicine began with Hayley’s battle with endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a disease that causes tissue to grow outside of the uterus, causing excruciating pelvic and abdominal pain.

“It took doctors five years to get a correct diagnosis,” Hayley said.

When her symptoms started in 2017, she was a business and supply chain student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Doctors chalked up her symptoms to anxiety and depression caused by homesickness. Hayley and Dorothy were not convinced and fought for answers. They sought help from doctors all over Tennessee.

Hayley’s issue was then misdiagnosed as a thyroid issue. Doctors suggested that she undergo radiation therapy, but Hayley was dubious.

Whether due to incompetence or neglect doctors were treating Hayley’s symptoms, but not the root cause of her suffering. Dorothy and Hayley were exhausted and frustrated. The medical system had failed them to that point.

After begging for an exploratory surgery to find the source of her pain, doctors found an ovarian cyst. The doctor drained the cyst but didn’t remove it, fearing that doing so would decrease Hayley’s chances of having children in the future. The doctor never discussed this decision with Hayley.

It wasn’t until Hayley consulted a woman doctor that the true nature of the cyst was revealed: it was an endometrioma, a tell-tale sign of endometriosis. In Hayley’s case, it was stage four endometriosis, which is the most severe form of the disease.

Doctors making decisions for women about their own bodies is all too common. Every day women across America are forced to advocate for their own well-being in ways that men rarely have to.

The exact cause of endometriosis is unknown. In some cases, an overproduction of oestrogen can create a hormone imbalance. This excess oestrogen can stimulate the growth of endometrial tissue outside of the uterus. Other potential causes include retrograde menstruation, genetics, environmental factors, and immune system dysfunction.

While the cause of endometriosis is unknown, the symptoms are well-documented and severe.

Hayley’s symptoms included abdominal pain, nausea, insomnia, and rapid heart rate. Depression and post-traumatic stress disorder are also common, as any abdominal pang could signal an incoming endometriosis episode.

Through trial and error, Hayley found ways to relieve her symptoms, but she was always afraid that her next exacerbation was around the corner. It wasn’t until Hayley had a flare-up on a trip to Colorado that she discovered a remedy that worked for her. By chance they discovered that the cure for her was brewed thousands of years ago by the Earth itself.

This remedy inspired “Herb Shack’s” first herbal blend. It’s called “Wise Woman,” an homage to the blend Hayley drank in Colorado. It contains 12 herbs. It isn’t just useful for women suffering endometriosis. It helps with period pain, hormone imbalance, infertility, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). It’s a valuable addition to any woman’s general wellness routine.

For Dorothy and Hayley their business is an opportunity to educate as well as heal. They are always ordering new herbs upon customer request and experimenting to create new blends.

“If we can help one other girl out there avoid having to go through what I did, then that makes all of this worth it,” Hayley said.

If you want to get started taking herbal remedies or just want to learn more about the craft, Herb Shack is open 12:00pm to 7:00pm Monday through Saturday and 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. The Herb Shack is located at 2340 Old Russellville Pike in Clarksville.

They are closed on Tuesdays. Hayley and Dorothy are always willing to share the wisdom of the Earth with anyone who walks through their door.

“I’m definitely where I’m supposed to be in the world,” Dorothy said.