Clarksville Police Department Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Promotions

Clarksville, TN – Three leading officers in the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) have been promoted to key positions after Police Chief Charles “Ty” Burdine’s recent ascent to the City’s highest law enforcement post.

Newly-promoted are Capt. Scott Thornton, to Deputy Chief, Operations; Capt. Liane Wilson, to Deputy Chief, Special Operations; and Capt. Daniel Lane, now Deputy Chief, Administration.

“I am honored to announce the well-earned promotions of three of our best, and I am fortunate to have leaders like them to step up to take on such a demanding role within our department,” said Chief Burdine.

“Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional professionalism and they care about this department and the community. I have full confidence in their ability to lead and uphold the highest standards in law enforcement,” he said.

“One of the hallmarks of a great department is to see dedicated employees rise through the ranks based on performance and aspiration,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“These promotions not only recognize these three Captains’ superior performance, but it puts into place another solid leadership team to assist Chief Burdine in keeping our officers and our community safe. All three are outstanding leaders,” Mayor Pitts said.

Capt. Scott Thornton, Deputy Chief, Operations

Captain Scott Thornton will be assuming the role of Operations Deputy Chief, the position previously held by now-Chief Burdine.

The Operations Deputy Chief oversees Districts 1, 2, and 3, with each district responsible for providing patrol services and handling general crime investigations within its designated geographical area.

Each district operates four patrol shifts to ensure continuous 24-hour coverage, supported by a criminal investigation unit that focuses on long-term investigations.

Capt. Thornton joined CPD on September 15th, 1994, after graduating from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

“I went home from school one weekend, and my dad was watching a news show where police were executing search warrants during the height of the crack epidemic, and I immediately knew that was what I wanted to do,” Capt. Thornton said.

“I went back to school on Monday, switched my major, and thirty years later, I wouldn’t have wanted to do anything else with my life,” he said.

He has two children, Thomas and Shelby, as well as a two-year-old granddaughter Everly. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and running.

Capt. Liane Wilson, Deputy Chief, Special Operations

Captain Liane Wilson has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Special Operations. She becomes the first female, and first African-American to hold a high-ranking position in the department.

As Deputy Chief, Special Operations, Wilson will oversee specialized investigations and deliver targeted services. This includes, but is not limited to, the Homicide Unit, Special Victims Unit, Drug Unit, Traffic Unit, Intelligence Unit, Specialized Teams, Community Relations, Juvenile Engagement Team, and Emergency Services Unit.

Wilson joined CPD in 1998, initially serving as a patrol officer and bike patrol officer. In 2001, she joined the Crisis Negotiation Unit where she ultimately served as the Unit Commander until 2014.

In 2003, she was promoted to detective, where she worked as a Major Crimes investigator. In 2008, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served as both a patrol and Special Victims Unit supervisor. In 2013, she achieved the rank of lieutenant, where she served as a Night Watch Commander and District Patrol Lieutenant.

She was promoted to Captain, serving as the District Two Commander from 2018-19, and the Special Operations Commander from 2019 to present.

Capt. Wilson obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Austin Peay State University and graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2017.

“I am honored to be promoted to Deputy Chief,” Capt. Wilson said. “I look forward to this next chapter in my career and my new role in continuing to build trust between the Police Department and the community we serve.”

Capt. Daniel Lane, Deputy Chief, Administration

Captain Daniel Lane will be assuming the Administrative Deputy Chief position in June, after Deputy Chief Richard Stalder retires.

The Administrative Deputy Chief oversees all essential support and financial functions for CPD, which include, but are not limited to, Records Management, Technology Services, Purchasing,

Budgeting, Evidence Control, Human Resources and Personnel Management, Weapons and Equipment Management, and Emergency Communications (Dispatch).

Capt. Lane has served with CPD since December 2001. He began as a patrol officer, then was promoted to detective in 2007, investigating general crimes. Promoted to Sergeant in 2010, he spent five years as a patrol sergeant before becoming a Lieutenant in 2015.

During his tenure as Lieutenant, Capt. Lane held various roles, including night shift watch commander, District 3 Lieutenant, and Lieutenant over Special Services. He also served on the CPD Tactical Unit for 14 years, from 2005 to 2019, eventually becoming its Commander from 2014 to 19.

In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of Captain and became the commander of the Administrative Division, where he continues to serve.

“I was incredibly honored to learn I had been selected for the position of Deputy Chief, especially when considering the highly-qualified and capable candidates who are my colleagues on our command staff. It is a privilege to help lead the Clarksville Police Department as we serve the citizens of our great city,” Capt. Lane said.

“I am thankful to both the current and former departmental leaders who have guided and mentored me throughout my career. I am also grateful for my wife, Jackie, who has supported and helped me in every position I have held. The success I have experienced while working for the Clarksville Police Department would not have been possible without her. I give thanks and praise to God for the many blessings and opportunities He has given me, and I look forward to serving as a Deputy Chief, he said.