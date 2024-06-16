93.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Jamie Peltz Campaign Kickoff

Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Jamie Dean Peltz, candidate for Tennessee State Representative, District 67, recently held a campaign kickoff event at Tanglewood House.

Scores of supporters attended the event, which also drew an all-star lineup of political personalities from across Tennessee, including Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, State Republican Chairman Scott Golden, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth.

Peltz, wife of retired Army First Sergeant Joshua Peltz and mother of three has been active in Clarksville’s political scene since 2018.

She outlined her key policy priorities, focusing on infrastructure improvements, education, public safety, and responsible growth for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

