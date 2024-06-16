Discover What’s New This Summer in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Soak up the sun for an unforgettable Tennessee adventure as summer heats things up.

Cool off in a Kaleidoscope Kavern, take a walk on the WildSide, hit the backroads, groove in the garden, nightclub or rooftop bar, relax at a stylish retreat or discover a “new-to-you” story at attractions and events.

Here’s what’s new and trending this summer in Tennessee.

New Attractions, Exhibits & Experiences

Statewide – Cyclists can hit the backroads and byways with the new statewide road cycling program, Bike Tennessee, with 52 curated road cycling routes through picturesque landscapes.

Great Smoky Mountains – Unleash your inner WildSide at this new outdoor adventure park with 900 acres of mountain terrain, 15 miles of trails for mountain biking, e-biking, guided or solo tours and UTV trails.

Pigeon Forge – Discover Dolly’s story like never before with immersive and interactive exhibits at the Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood exploring her iconic career, signature style and biggest dreams. Separately, TITANIC Museum Attraction unveils its limited engagement Jack & Rose exhibit opening June 14 featuring the iconic ornate wood “door prop” panel from the Titanic movie.

Sevierville – Wilderness at the Smokies will open entertainment and treehouse cabins. The park also added a 40,000 square-foot expansion to its waterdome with a new Kaleidoscope Kavern experience, a new indoor water coaster, a rooftop glass-edge pool and a new rooftop restaurant.

Gatlinburg – Explore larger-than-life, whimsical birdhouses in a new aviary experience at BirdVenture at Anakeesta. Enjoy themed birdhouses, interactive adventure zones and slides to sidewind down.

Springfield – The inaugural Fire Cured Festival Aug. 24 is an immersive experience to satisfy the senses with fire cured meat, fire cured beverages, fine art, fire activities, live music and optional helicopter rides to see Springfield’s iconic smoking barns from new heights.



Clarksville – Built in 1859, the historic Smith Trahern Mansion featuring Greek Revival and Italianate styles overlooking the Cumberland River, reopened its doors for guided tours.

Hendersonville – Spend your day on Old Hickory Lake with Get Up and Go Kayaking. Paddle through the scenic waters in one of their clear kayaks, available for daytime adventures or sunset tours.



Nashville – Situated in the Carter Vintage Guitar Store in the heart of the Gulch, Carter Studios is Music City’s newest event and creative space aimed for content creation, music videos, rehearsals, wellness set-ups, yoga classes, private chef-led dinner and writing sessions.

New Hotels & Places To Stay

Gatlinburg – A new symbol of Appalachian hospitality, the Historic Rocky Waters Inn off the downtown Parkway is a luxury resort-style hotel offering on-site guide services by Smoky Mountain Guides, chef-driven dining with Roaring Fork Restaurant, locally made goods and more.

Ten Mile – Nestled in the hills of east Tennessee, Camp Willow is a budding outdoor RV resort with cozy cabins, wooded campsites, dining and mini-golf for the perfect retreat along Watts Bar Lake.

Nashville – Tempo by Hilton Nashville features more than 300 rooms, rooftop views, creative menus, refreshing drinks, with a focus on wellness and sustainability, just blocks away from the city’s museums, restaurants and bars.

New Restaurants, Retail & Music Venues

Knoxville – Kern’s Food Hall cultivates a vibrant gathering place for foodies, families and furry friends with a diverse selection of culinary delights, shops, bars and events. Separately, a nightclub inside a historic building, Luna Night Club at Asylum 801 covers 10,000 square feet with live entertainment starting each evening at 8 p.m. with music and DJ dance nights.

Sweetwater – The Lazy Beagle, inside a beautifully renovated historic building in the heart of downtown, features rooftop dining and specialties like shrimp & grits, spicy honey cheese bites, flatbread French dip and brisket grilled cheese.

Ethridge – Feast on barbecue, brisket and homemade sauces at Amish Country Smoke House, with indoor and outdoor seating views of the peaceful countryside.

Columbia – Reviving culinary heritage, Prime & Pint intertwines the timeless craft of butchery with the ambiance of a community-centric public house and scratch kitchen dining experience, featuring the finest cuts and expertly crafted dishes.

Middle Tennessee – Known for its exceptional burgers and craft beer, M.L. Rose will open its first location in Franklin this summer, with locations in Inglewood and Gallatin set to open later this year.

Leiper’s Fork – Patina Home & Garden now offers organically grown produce like cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, peppers, herbs and flowers from their nearby farm, Patina Meadow.

Nashville – Discover a state-of-the-art fusion of rock ‘n’ roll and country at JBJ’s Nashville by Jon Bon Jovi, a five-story rooftop bar and music venue in the heart of downtown. Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up is a three-story complex with her signature flair, including a 1970s-inspired rooftop bar.

Memphis – Biscuits & Jams just expanded its location at Hotel Indigo downtown. Enjoy delicious biscuits, fried green tomatoes and stay for mimosas and cocktails.

New Bars, Breweries, Distilleries, Wineries & Spirits

Bristol – Tennessee Hills Distillery’s new headquarters opens in July featuring multiple bars with whiskey, cocktails, tours and a creamstillery with booze-inspired ice cream and baked goods.

Kingsport – Kingsport’s newest spot, Inspire Wine Bar, features a variety of wines from vineyards in the Southeast, charcuterie to pair with selections, open Wednesday-Sunday in the heart of downtown.

Sevierville – Taste unique hand-crafted ciders like Red Lemonhead, Sip Gingerly, Blue Barb and Simply Muscadine at Apple Barn Cider House, opening in late June 2024. Guests can watch cider be milled and hard ciders created. Non-alcoholic ciders will also be on tap.

Reaching New Milestones

Chattanooga – Ruby Falls marks a milestone with a new guided history tour and “Celebrating 95 Years of Wonder” exhibit featuring lesser-known facts about the falls’ history, memorabilia, vintage postcards and rare photos.

Gatlinburg – Newly added in its 70th year, Gatlinburg SkyPark Hiking Trails offer a unique way to explore the Smokies in the heart of downtown with new routes featuring different views and scenic lookouts.

Monteagle – The 65th Mountain Market for Arts & Crafts features over 100 artisans and crafters, carving and blacksmith demonstrations and delicious food and fun at Hannah Pickett Park.

Somerville – The 25th Annual Cotton Festival on the historic Somerville Square features arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, music, a kid zone and family fun.

New And Popular Seasonal Events

Jonesborough (Now-September 27th) – Music on the Square, a free outdoor music concert series, takes place each Friday. Bring a chair or blanket downtown to the Washington County Courthouse.

Clarksville (June 15th, July 13th, August 17th) – Clarksville’s newest concert series, Bands at the Brewstillery, combines four great things: live music by local musicians, great food, the outdoors and a Special Forces Veteran-owned brewery.

Nashville (July 4th) – Dance the night away during Nashville’s biggest party at the FREE Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th. The Nashville-area native Chris Young will headline the event with Yola, Girl Named Tom, and Blessing Offor before one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows.

Kingsport (July 19th-27th) – Kingsport Fun Fest features more than 100 events in 50 locations around Kingsport like a parade, sporting events, hot air balloons, moonlight hikes, outdoor movies, block parties, concerts, food truck rally and a spectacular fireworks display.

Knoxville (July 20th) – Grooves in the Garden at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum is an outdoor musical festival with jazz, R&B and soul music, a DJ, food trucks and cash bar.

Cumberland Gap (July 20th) – The Tri-State Outdoors Fest promises a full day of adventure, fun and community, with opportunities for festgoers to enjoy the outdoors through kayaking, hiking and more.

Chattanooga (Now-Sept. 2nd) – Roam with gnomes during Mountaintop Summers at Rock City with gnome quests, animal education shows, Rock City Raptors, new food and barbecue, blooms and fun.



Memphis (Aug. 9th-17th) – Music lovers from all around the world make the pilgrimage to Graceland for Elvis Week with live performances, panels, contests, movie screenings, candlelight vigil, and more, all celebrating the legacy of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.



For a full list of events, check out tnvacation.com/calendar.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs, and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty, and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.