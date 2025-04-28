Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place May 1st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This May 1st, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists:
Downtown Commons
215 Legion Street
Artists: Jaden Schumacher and Jay Ammo
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Talia Arte
Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Doug Hill
Wedding Bells
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Selmy Pacheco
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: Creation Speaks by Sally H. Taylor
www.dac.gallery
Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Allamylle
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Jayla Eubanks
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: Waves of Colorways by Alexis Jones, Paz Shay, and Allamylle with 931 Kicks
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: BoneR Sisters
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Hannah Luera
Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artists: Carmen Rein and Joel Parker
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: Karley Suggs
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Jason Rawls
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event: Retrospective Exhibition in honor of Eloise Suzette Brown Freeman
www.rivercityclay.com
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Musician- Andrew Ross
www.customshousemuseum.org
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Exhibit: Art Study Painters & Photographers (ASPP)
Kitty Harvill, Peggy Bonnington, Susan Bryant, Kay Drew, Leah Foote, Victoria Keith, Jane Olson and Beverly Parker
Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings
Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Lisa Harden and Space Brotha Earl
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.