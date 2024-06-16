Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 17th–20th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we look ahead to the upcoming week’s weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County, we can expect a mix of hot temperatures, scattered thunderstorms, and partly sunny skies.

Highs will predominantly be in the upper 80s to mid-90s, with heat index values occasionally pushing past 100 degrees. It’s important to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00pm on Sunday. The day will be sunny with a high near 95 and heat index values reaching up to 103. Winds will be calm, becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00pm, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 73. South southeast winds around 5 mph.

Precipitation continues Monday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 92 and heat index values up to 97. South winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, and a low of around 74. South southeast winds around 5 mph.

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1:00pm is in the forecast for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with a high near 89 and south-southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph.

It will remain mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of around 72 and south winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the evening.

The forecast for Juneteenth is mostly cloudy with a high near 89 and south southeast winds around 5 mph.

It will also be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of around 70 and east winds around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a high near 94.

It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 71 on Thursday night

Overall, the week ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a mix of hot and humid conditions with occasional chances for thunderstorms. Be sure to plan outdoor activities accordingly and stay aware of changing weather conditions.