Santa’s Place Tree Farm Launches Annual Trees for Troops Tree Drive

Woodlawn, TN – Santa’s Place Tree Farm will host its first Annual Trees for Troops Tree Drive on June 29th, 2024, at its Woodlawn, TN location. The goal is to provide farm-grown Christmas Trees to U.S. troops and military families through Trees for Troops®, a nationwide program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in conjunction with Partner Sponsor FedEx Freight.

Since its inception in 2005, Trees for Troops has delivered over 277,000 Christmas trees to military families at more than 84 bases nationwide.

Santa’s Place Tree Farm is a family-owned and operated business that has been growing and selling Christmas trees for over 20 years. The farm is dedicated to providing high-quality trees and creating memorable holiday experiences for families.

“Trees for Troops is a very rewarding program to everyone involved.,” said Wendy Richardson, Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Chair. “As a family-owned business with right outside Fort Campbell, we are thrilled to host the Trees for Troops Tree Drive at Santa’s Place Tree Farm,” said Denise Pickersgill, Owner of Santa’s Place. “Several members of our family are veterans and this event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to say thank you to our troops and help military families.”

Event Highlights

Tree Donations – Attendees can donate a Christmas tree to a military family. Each donated tree will be tagged with a special message from the donor.

– Attendees can donate a Christmas tree to a military family. Each donated tree will be tagged with a special message from the donor. Family Activities – Enjoy a day of fun-filled activities, including a bounce house, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

– Enjoy a day of fun-filled activities, including a bounce house, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Live Entertainment – Joe Padula of The Joe Padula Show will DJ and provide entertainment throughout the event, adding to the festive atmosphere.

– Joe Padula of The Joe Padula Show will DJ and provide entertainment throughout the event, adding to the festive atmosphere. Refreshments – Food trucks and local vendors will offer a variety of delicious treats and beverages.

Event Schedule

11:00am: Vendors and Activities Open to Public

Vendors and Activities Open to Public 1:00pm: Event Opening and Welcome Remarks

Event Opening and Welcome Remarks 2:00pm: Visit from Santa Claus

Visit from Santa Claus 3:00pm: Recognition Ceremony

Recognition Ceremony 5:00pm: Closing Ceremony

For more information about the event or to make a donation, please contact Denise at 931.338.6076 or santasplacetreefarm@gmail.com

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs like Trees for Troops®. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the “Best in America” seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America.

To learn more visit www.christmasspiritfoundation.org.

About FedEx Freight

Since 2001, connecting customers with opportunity has motivated the people of FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and a leading provider of LTL freight services. We revolutionized the LTL industry with the priority and economy model, and we offer our customers both fast-transit delivery of time-sensitive freight (FedEx Freight Priority has the fastest published transit times of any nationwide LTL service) or cost-effective delivery when they can trade time for savings.

Through more than 370 service centers and 25,000 motorized vehicles, FedEx Freight moves more than 115,000 LTL shipments each day throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. With a steadfast focus on Safety Above All, our 45,000 team members are driven to innovate for our customers and give back to the communities where we live and work.