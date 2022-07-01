Nashville Sounds take down Indianapolis Indians, 13-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored five runs in the fifth and seventh innings on their way to a 13-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 8,668 fans at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Entering the 75th game of the season, the Sounds had scored five runs in an inning five times. Their sixth five-run inning of the season quickly erased a 3-0 Indians lead in the fifth inning. Pedro Severino started the big frame with a double and came around to score on Patrick Dorrian’s first triple of the season.

Dorrian was the first of five consecutive batters to reach via hit. Garrett Whitley trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with an RBI double, Weston Wilson tied the game with another RBI double, Brice Turang gave the Sounds the lead with a run-scoring single and Abraham Almonte capped the five-run frame with an RBI single to center field.



Armed with a 5-3 lead, Nashville starter Ethan Small returned to the mound and tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. The southpaw logged his second straight quality start (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) and improved to 5-3 on the season.



Dorrian started another rally in the seventh inning when he led off the inning with a double down the right field line. It turned out to be the only hit in the inning and Nashville still plated five runs. They took advantage of five walks and a sacrifice fly to take a 10-3 lead.



For good measure, Abraham Almonte launched a mammoth three-run homer on top of The Band Box in the eighth inning to give the Sounds a 13-3 lead. It was Almonte’s eighth home run of the season.



Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Marcus Walden (0-0, 3.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Miguel Yajure (1-1, 4.26) for Indianapolis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The 13 runs Nashville scored is their second-most this year (17, 5/21 vs. Louisville).

Ethan Small (W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) logged his fourth quality start of the season…it was his second start of the season with zero walks (also, 5/24 at Toledo).

Rehabbing Brewers catcher/first baseman Pedro Severino (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K, HBP) had his second multi-hit game with Nashville (also, 6/26 vs. Gwinnett).

Patrick Dorrian (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI) recorded his first triple of the season and his first multi-hit game with Nashville.

Brice Turang (1-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K) matched a career-high with 3 runs… it was his second 3-run game of the year (also, 6/26 vs. Gwinnett) and seventh of his career.

Abraham Almonte (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 5 RBI, BB, K) had his second 5+ RBI game of the season (6, 5/21 vs. Louisville).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.