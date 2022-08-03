APSU Men’s Tennis releases 2022 Fall Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown announced the Governors’ three fall tournaments, Wednesday, ahead of the program’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference.

“Our fall schedule gives us the ability to practice and prepare in September and play in October,” said Brown. “We have a great mix of a home, regional, and very competitive tournament at Chattanooga. I’m excited and enthused to start this new season off as the newest member of the ASUN.”

The Governors begin their fall campaign when they host the APSU Hidden Duel, October 7th-8th. APSU faces Brescia, Southern Indiana and North Alabama during the two-day event.



It is the second time in the last three years the Govs have hosted a fall tournament. The APSU Govs won seven singles and 11 singles matches in their home tournament.



The Govs travel to Louisville, Kentucky for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 13th-17th. APSU alumnus Oliver Andersson highlighted the Govs’ stay at the event last season, advancing to the consolation singles round of 16.



Austin Peay State University concludes its fall at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational in Chattanooga. It is the third time in the last four season the Govs have traveled to the Mocs’ fall event.

