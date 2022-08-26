Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis brings onboard freshmen Javier Tortajada, Aeneas Schaub

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown has added a pair of incoming freshmen in Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada to the men’s tennis program for the 2022-23 season.
“We are extremely excited to add Javier Tortajada from Spain and Aeneas Schaub from Switzerland,” said Brown. “Both men have tennis academy backgrounds which have exposed them to a routine of hard work, sport-specific training, and international competition.
Hailing from Frauenfeld, Switzerland, Schaub attended Paedagogische Maturitaetsschule Kreuzlingen in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland. He reached a career-high International Tennis Federation Junuior Ranking of 2312 in Jan. 2020.
A Barcelona, Spain native, Tortajada prepped at Fert Batxillerat under head coach Jacon dos Santos.
Schaub and Tortajada round out Brown’s 2022-23 recruiting class ahead of the Austin Peay State University’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference. Schaub, Tortajada, and the rest of the Governors kick off their fall season at the APSU Hidden Duel, October 7th-8th.