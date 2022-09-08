66.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Suspect in Vehicle Burglary at ACME Athletics

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating vehicle burglaries that occurred on August 22nd, 2022, at ACME Athletics, 2231 Madison Street, and Orange Theory Fitness, 1011 Winn Way.

At approximately 5:15am, an unknown individual(s) broke into several vehicles and stole personal items. Approximately an hour later, one of the victim’s credit cards was used at a Goodlettsville Krogers store and was used to purchase a gift card for ($500).

Clarksville Police Department detectives obtained security camera video footage showing a black male making the transaction at a self-checkout register.
 
In the video, you can see the tattoos that the suspect has on his left and right forearms. The tattoo on his right forearm looks like it says “Tandrina”.
 
The black male is seen driving a royal blue, four-door car in the parking lot. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

Vehicle Burglary Suspect at the Goodlettsville Krogers store.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.



 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

