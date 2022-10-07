Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Partners with Wyatt Johnson Subaru to hold Annual Adoption Event

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is once again partnering with Wyatt Johnson Subaru as part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, donating $10.000 to the shelter for each dog adopted through October with a limit of $3,100.

MCACC will be open for adoptions from 10:00am to 5:00pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 616 North Spring Street.

National Make a Dog’s Day, also recognized on October 22nd is a day that dog lovers are encouraged to do special and consider adopting an underdog from a shelter. The month will culminate with MCACC’s Annual October Adoption event at the shelter on Saturday, October 29th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

“We are so excited to once again partner with the awesome team at Wyatt Johnson Subaru to help us find new and loving homes for our homeless pet population! The Wyatt Johnson team reaches out to us each year and is as passionate as we are about helping pets find new homes. Thank you again to the Wyatt Johnson Subaru Family, Subaru, and the ASPCA for their contribution towards the adoption fees at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control!” said Dave Kaske, Director of Animal Care and Control.



According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly 3.3 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year. A core principle of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative is an ongoing commitment to helping all pets find their perfect, loving home. Subaru and its retailers have donated over $45 million to local and national organizations to support the adoption, rescue, transport, and health of more than 350,000 animals.



For more info about adopting a dog or cat from MCACC visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5750.

