Clarksville Police Department arrests Shamar Blount for Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On November 20th, 2017, the Clarkville Police Department (CPD) responded to 201 Mitchell Street at approximately 4:07pm, for a shooting that had already occurred.

Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson had been shot and was lying on the front porch of this residence. Rayquan Hudson was initially transported to Tennova Healthcare but was later pronounced deceased.

CPD Detectives from the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit members responded and processed the scene.

Detectives continued to investigate the homicide and the findings were presented to the August session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury.



On October 6th, 26-year-old Shamar Lebron Blount was served an indictment for First Degree Felony Murder and booked into the Montgomery County Jail with a bond set at $325,000.



Co-defendant, Khavell Malik Williams was also charged with First Degree Felony Murder and was served his indictment while being held in another state facility.



More arrests are expected in the case as it is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional is asked to please contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.