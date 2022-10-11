47.3 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf currently Sixth at Xavier Invitational

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf tied for sixth after round and a half at Xavier Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfMaineville, OH – After 27 holes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is 11-over par and tied for sixth place at the Xavier Invitational, Monday, at TPC River’s Bend.

With the possibility of early darkness, the Xavier Invitational played just 27 holes on the opening day of the tournament, with the second round set to be finished before the third round begins on Tuesday. 

Austin Peay State University is tied for sixth place with DePaul and Oakland and is just five shots behind fifth-place Bowling Green State. The Governors are 17 shots off the pace set by tournament leader Wright State.
 
Jakob Falk Schollert led the APSU Govs in the first round and a half of the tournament, shooting a two-under 70 in the opening round. Falk Schollert carded a one-over 37 on the front nine of his second round and is tied for ninth in the field at one-under par. 
 
Reece Britt is tied for 13th in the tournament at even-par after shooting an opening-round 75 and then going three-under on the front nine of his second round. After a first-round 77, Adam Van Raden picked up 10 spots on the leaderboard when he went one-under on the front nine of his second round. Van Raden is tied for 38th in the field.
 
Making his season debut, Micah Knisley shot an opening-round 78 and was three-over on the front nine of his second round, he is tied for 56th at nine-over for the tournament. Payne Elkins carded a first-round 81 but then played the front nine of his second round at two-over to pick up a pair of spots on the leaderboard. Elkins is in 64th place at 11-over. 
 
Austin Peay State University will finish the second round of the Xavier Invitational, Tuesday, before teeing off the final 18 holes later that day. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.
 
For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article‘Say her name’: Austin Peay State University professor works to raise awareness of Mahsa Amini’s death, protests in Iran
