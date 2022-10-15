APSU Football steam rolls over Murray State, 52-17

Clarksville, TN – James Burns and Drae McCray each had 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown as No. 24 Austin Peay State University’s football team powered past Murray State, 52-17, in nonconference action Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (5-2) scored on three of its first four drives and opened up a 35-17 halftime lead. The Govs’ 21-point first quarter was highlighted by big plays from Burns and C.J. Evans.

Mike DiLiello connected with Burns for a 78-yard passing touchdown to put the Govs ahead 14-3. On the next APSU drive, Evans broke through for a 62-yard rushing touchdown and the Govs were up 23.



Murray State (0-7) forced a pair of turnovers after Austin Peay State University’s opening onslaught and converted both into touchdowns. After a fumble deep in Austin Peay territory, Murray State needed just one play to score with Jayden Stinson finding LaMartez Brooks for a 23-yard touchdown. The Racers then intercepted a pass in Austin Peay territory and, seven plays later, Lucas Maue scored, trimming the deficit to 28-17.



But those were the last points the Racers would score as the Governors defense did not allow a point over the final 36:50 of the game. After Murray State amassed 151 offensive yards in the first half, they were held to 68 second-half yards, and finished the game with 219 offensive yards.



Austin Peay State University padded its lead with a touchdown on its opening drive of the second half. Evans capped the opening seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. Maddux Trujillo added a 24-yard field goal, extending the APSU Govs lead to 45-17 after three quarters of action. Austin Peay State University closed the scoring with McCray’s second touchdown receptions – a 72-yard burner down the Austin Peay sideline that also was Austin Peay’s third play of 60-plus yards.



McCray finished the day with 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions, 121 yards coming after the catch. Burns chipped in 116 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. They provided the bulk of DiLiello’s 309-yard, three-touchdown passing performance.



DiLiello also ran for a touchdown in the first half and finished with 48 rushing yards. Evans had two touchdown carries as part of his seven-carry, 89-yard outing.



Kam Thomas highlighted APSU’s special-teams effort with a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown in the first half and he finished with 110 kick-return yards – the Govs’ third 100-yard all-purpose runner.

Next Up For APSU Football

Defensively, Antoine Williams led APSU with nine tackles, including four tackles for a loss and a sack. Darryl Rogan also had 10 tackles and Chukwuemeka Manning added 1.5 tackles for loss.Murray State’s LaMartez Brooks had eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Stinson completed 20 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

The Austin Peay State University football team takes its second off week of the 2022 season before beginning its final four-game stretch. The Govs close their regular-season home slate with a Saturday, October 29th ASUN Conference outing against Jacksonville State. The game begins at 3:00pm

SCORING SUMMARY

APSU 7, MSU 0 – After the Austin Peay State University defense forced a three-and-out, the offense took over on its own 26-yard line. Mike Diliello completed an 18-yard pass to James Burns, Jevon Jackson had a 14-yard rush, and Murray State assisted the cause with a pass interference and roughing the passer penalty to move the ball to the Murray State 14-yard line. McCray completed the drive with a 14-yard touchdown catch, giving the APSU Govs the game’s first score.

APSU 7, MSU 3 – After the teams traded punts, Murray State found itself set up at midfield. The Racers used a 22-yard pass by Jayden Stinson to DeQuan Dallas to get to the Governors’ 25-yard line but could not get inside the 20-yard line. Murray State settled for a 40-yard Aaron Baum field goal to get on the scoreboard.

APSU 14, MSU 3 – APSU’s response required just two plays. After a six-yard DiLiello completion to James Burns, DiLiello found Burns again behind the Racers’ defense along the Austin Peay sideline. Burns sprinted for a 78-yard touchdown run to extend the lead.

APSU 21, MSU 3 – Austin Peay State University’s defense put up a three-and-out on the next Murray State possession. The Govs’ offense opened with three short passes, getting to its own 38-yard line. DiLiello handed off to Evans who burst through the center of the line and dashed past the Racers’ defense for a 62-yard touchdown.

APSU 21, MSU 10 – An Austin Peay State University turnover put Murray State’s on the field deep in Governors’ territory. MSU capitalized on the miscue, with Jayden Stinson completing a pass to LaMartez Brooks for a 23-yard touchdown.

APSU 28, MSU 10 – APSU’s Wefense joined the scoresheet on the ensuing kickoff. Kam Thomas fielded a kickoff at the 6-yard line and powered down the field for a 94-yard kick return touchdown.

APSU 28, MSU 17 – Austin Peay State University’s second turnover of the day led to another Murray State scoring drive. The Racers picked off a pass at the APSU 35-yard line. The ensuing drive needed seven plays to cover those 35 yards with Lucas Maue powering in from one yard out to score the touchdown.

APSU 35, MSU 17 – Again, APSU’s offense did not allow the Murray State score to go unanswered. DieLiello led Austin Peay State University on an 11-play, 81-yard drive. DiLiello completed a 44-yard pass to Drae McCray to covert a 3rd-and-10 on the Governors’ 19-yard line. Then, on 4th-and-8 on the Murray State 35, he found McCray again for a 28-yard completion. After an offsides penalty helped keep the drive alive, DiLiello wound his way through the Racers’ defense for a four-yard touchdown run.

APSU 42, MSU 17 – Austin Peay State University wasted no time imposing its will on the second half’s opening drive. After opening the drive with Evans’ 10-yard run, DiLiello burst through a gap in the defense and rumbled down the Austin Peay State University sideline for a 37-yard gain. Four plays later, Evans found his way through the Racers defense for a 16-yard touchdown.

APSU 45, MSU 17 – Another three-and-out by the defense was followed by a 13-play, 56-yard drive by the Govs. Austin Peay State University’s methodical drive did not include a play longer than 10 yards. A pass interference penalty in the end zone negated an interception and kept the drive alive. However, a false start pushed the APSU Govs back and they were unable to find the end zone. Maddux Trujillo connected on a 24-yard field goal to keep the drive a productive one.

APSU 52, MSU 17 – One play, another Governors’ touchdown. DiLiello found McCray on a screen pass and McCray blew by the Racers defense for a 72-yard touchdown play for his second touchdown of the day.