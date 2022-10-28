APSU Volleyball loses Four Set Match at Liberty

Lynchburg, VA – Setter Kelsey Mead became the ninth Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball player to record 2,000 career assists in a four-set loss to ASUN Conference co-leader Liberty (20-25, 25-21, 13-25, 24-26), Friday at Liberty Arena.

After dropping the first set, Austin Peay (10-12, 3-8 ASUN) got into a rhythm early in the second set. The APSU Govs scored seven straight early to build an 8-1 lead and extended that lead to 11-3 with another 3-0 run.

Liberty would close within a point at 20-19 but committed a service error, and then Jaida Clark provided a kill and assisted on a block for three quick points that provided much-needed insurance at 23-19 on the way to the 25-21 win.



Liberty flipped that script in the third set, racing out to a 5-0 lead. Austin Peay State University would stabilize the deficit at that point, and it took another 4-0 run on Delaney Dilfer’s serve to extend the Flames lead to 17-7. Liberty closed the set with another 5-0 run to win the frame, 25-13.



The Flames looked to close out the Govs early in the fourth set, opening with a 3-0 lead only to see the APSU Govs rally to the set at 4-4. The Flames rebuilt their early advantage and held a 12-8 lead nearly at the halfway point. But behind Erin Eisenhart and Janvier Buggs’ serves, APSU pieced together a 6-2 run to tie the set, 14-14.



Austin Peay State University would take a 21-19 lead late in the fourth as Tegan Seyring and Sarah Carnathan provided kills, and Elizabeth Wheat served up an ace. Liberty called a pivotal timeout as it turned the set around with a 7-3 run to win the set at 26-24.



Seyring led Austin Peay State University with 14 kills, opening the match with five kills and no errors in the first set. Mikayla Powell added 10 kills while providing six kills and no errors in the second set. Sarah Carnathan’s four kills in the fourth set helped her to a seven-kill outing.



APSU’ special teams provided plenty of points with nine service aces and 10 blocks. Marlayna Bullington had four service aces, while Jaida Clark provided five blocks to lead the way in each respective category.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Liberty saw four players post double-digit kill totals, with Trinity Watts leading the effort with 14 kills. The Flames won the battle at the net with 19 blocks, Madison Blane having a hand in most of those stops, finishing with 12 blocks.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its east coast road trip with a Saturday, ASUN match at Queens. The game begins at 4:00pm.