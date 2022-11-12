Austin Peay State University Football cruises to 31-14 win over Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, GA – A five-takeaway day by the Austin Peay State University (APSU) defense, including two Demetrius Ford interceptions, sparked an impressive 31-14 ASUN Conference victory against Kennesaw State, Saturday, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Kennesaw State (5-4, 1-2 ASUN) opened the game with a 14-play, a 66-yard scoring drive that consumed 8:45 off the clock. The Austin Peay State University defense was beset by penalty flags on the drive, committing four penalties for 30 yards and four first downs.

Austin Peay (6-3, 2-2 ASUN) saw its defense take over after the opening drive, forcing four turnovers on the next seven drives and the special teams group recovered a fumble on a muffed punt to snuff out another KSU drive. Ford had two of the interceptions and Ethan Caselberry the other. Shamari Simmions recovered a fumble on a bad pitch play and Jaden Lyles recovered the fumble on a muffed punt.



The Governors’ offense turned to its up-tempo offense late in the second half to turn the tide. After Ford’s first interception, the APSU Govs marched 80 yards in six plays and used a reverse to Kellen Stewart, who ran for 19 yards, to tie the game, 7-7, with 1:39 left in the half.



Austin Peay State University took its first lead on the second half’s opening drive as they again used their up-tempo offense to keep the Owls off balance. CJ Evans Jr. opened the drive with a 25-yard run and DiLiello capped the push with a seven-yard run to give APSU a 14-7 lead.



Jevon Jackson, who did not see action in the first, took over on the APSU Govs’ next two scoring drives. He capped the third quarter with a six-yard touchdown run, giving APSU a 21-7 lead. After Ford’s second interception and long return, the Govs needed just two plays to score again. Jackson capped APSU’s fourth scoring drive with a 23-yard run for a 28-7 advantage.



Kennesaw State would score once again with Jonathan Murphy taking over at quarterback. The Owls backup signal-caller led a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive but it consumed 5:05 off the clock, leaving just 5:50 in the game with the Govs leading 28-14.



Austin Peay State University recovered the ensuing on-side kick and started on its 49-yard line. They used 1:38 off the clock and Maddux Trujillo extended the lead back to three possessions, 31-14, with a 36-yard field goal to seal the victory.

Next Up For APSU Football

Jackson finished the game with 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 second-half carries, leading a 202-yard rushing day for Austin Peay State University. Mike DiLiello completed 21-of-28 passes for 204 yards and ran for a touchdown. The APSU Govs outgained the Owls, 404-286, on the day.The Govs defense held Xavier Shepherd in check as he attempted nine passes for 47 yards. However, he completed just three passes and saw three others intercepted. The Owls quarterback ran 23 times for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Austin Peay State University football team closes out its 2022 regular season slate when it faces Alabama in a Saturday contest at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game begins at 11:00am CT.

Scoring Recap

APSU 0, KSU 7 – Four Austin Peay State University penalties, each resulting in a first down, aided Kennesaw State on the game’s opening drive. The Owls went 66 yards on the drive, but 30 of those yards came on APSU Govs penalties. Xavier Shepherd finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown dive – he had eight carries for 22 yards on the drive.

APSU 7, KSU 7 – Following a messy stretch that saw each team commit two turnovers, Austin Peay State University took possession at its own 20-yard line after a Ford interception in the end zone. On the drive’s second play Josh Samuel broke through the line for a 40-yard rush to move the ball deep into Kennesaw State territory. After a 13-yard DiLiello-to-McCray completion, the APSU Govs were inside the KSU 20-yard line. Two plays later, the Govs ran a reverse and Stewart took advantage of blocks by DiLiello, Jalen Armstrong and Chandler Kirton to scamper the 19 yards into the end zone to tie the game.

APSU 14, KSU 7 – Austin Peay State University opened the second half by marching down the field in a nine-play, 74-yard drive that needed just 3:44 off the clock. After the opening kickoff, CJ Evans opened the drive with a 25-yard run to move the ball onto the KSU side of the field. DiLiello tacked on 17-yard and 16-yard completions to Trey Goodman and the APSU Govs were quickly inside the KSU 20-yard line. DiLiello ran for seven yards, Evans for two, and DiLiello capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run on a designed quarterback keeper to take the lead.

APSU 21, KSU 7 – A muffed punt by Kennesaw State gave the APSU Govs the ball on the KSU 48-yard line. Austin Peay’s ensuing drive nine-play, 48-yard drive did not have a play go for more than nine yards. The drive was in trouble early with a 4th-and-3, but DiLiello found McCray for a seven-yard completion and the first down. The nine-yard play came on Jevon Jackson’s run to convert a 2nd-and-3 two plays after the fourth-down conversion. Jackson capped the drive three plays later with a six-yard touchdown run up the middle, extending the lead.

APSU 28, KSU 7 – Austin Peay State University’s third interception of the day and a 45-yard return by Ford was quickly turned into another touchdown. DiLiello opened the drive with a 21-yard completion to McCray. Jackson then burst through the middle of the line and raced past the Owls for a 23-yard touchdown run, further extending the APSU lead.

APSU 28, KSU 14 – Kennesaw State mustered a response on the ensuing drive as backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy took over. His two-yard run converted a 4th-and-2 early in the drive. He completed passes of 12 and 29 yards, the latter of the two moving the ball inside the APSU 20-yard line. Murphy then completed a 10-yard pass to Xavier Hill and then dashed into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown to narrow the deficit.

APSU 31, KSU 14 – Kennesaw State attempted an on-side kick that APSU recovered to start their next drive on their own 49-yard line. Jevon Jackson opened that drive with a 22-yard run and DiLiello found Jordan Goco for a 17-yard pass to get the ball to the KSU 10-yard line. The drive stalled out there and Maddux Trujillo converted the drive into points with a 36-yard field goal.