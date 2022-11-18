Austin Peay State University Governors Graduate at a record pace according to latest NCAA report

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department continued to maintain its high standard of achievement in the classroom, with the entire department matching its record with an 84 percent graduation success rate as released by the NCAA, Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University’s 84 percent graduation success rate for the 2015-16 freshman class equals the previous best set by the 2010-11 freshman class. APSU has seen its GSR remain above 80 percent each of the past seven years.

The NCAA developed the Graduation Success Rate to more accurately assess the academic success of student-athletes. The rate holds institutions accountable for transfer students, unlike the federal graduation rate. The GSR also accounts for midyear enrollees and is calculated for every sport.



Under the calculation, institutions are not penalized for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing. The outgoing transfers are included in the receiving institution’s GSR cohort.



The department’s federal graduation rate was slightly behind its GSR counterpart, with 63 percent of first-time freshmen obtaining their degree within six years. The federal graduation rate does not account for transfers in or out of an athletics department.



The NCAA has collected GSR data for 20 years, beginning with the entering freshman class of 1995.