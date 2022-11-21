Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden selects Heather Fleming as Human Resources Director

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Heather Fleming as the County’s new Human Resources Director.

Fleming is an attorney who most recently served as the Deputy Director of Human Resources and Risk Manager for the City of Clarksville. She also served as the City’s Chief of Staff from August 2017 through 2018. She was hired by the City of Clarksville as an attorney in 2016.

Fleming is a 2006 graduate of Austin Peay State University (APSU) with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a 2010 graduate of Nashville School of Law with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. She obtained her license to practice law in 2010 and is certified through the Society for Human Resources Management.

“I had the opportunity of working with Heather most of the time I served with the City. She is a consummate professional with extensive knowledge of HR practices, and she understands the law. I’m thrilled she accepted the offer and look forward to working with her again,” said Mayor Golden.

“I am honored to serve Montgomery County and the employees who keep County government running. I know there are operational nuances between county and city government that I will need to learn, but I am up for the challenge. Working as assistant human resources director and chief of staff has allowed me to experience different perspectives, and I am always open to learning something new,” said Fleming.

Fleming is the daughter of two Army veterans and has been married to her husband, Adam, for 18 years. They are members of Trinity Episcopal Parish and love to travel. She is also a member of the 2018 class of the Transit Leadership Academy, the 2019 class of Leadership Clarksville, and the Rotary Club of Clarksville.

She is replacing former County HR Director Michelle Lowe, who accepted the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer position with the City of Clarksville.