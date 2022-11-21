Customs House Museum & Cultural Center lets you Travel the Globe with it’s Newest Exhibit

Clarksville, TN – From the warm red earth of Arizona to the tranquil mountain valleys of New Zealand, from the twinkling late-night lights of Paris to the bright blue skies of Peru – Lori Putnam’s newest exhibit takes Customs House Museum & Cultural Center visitors around the world through the lens of modern impressionism.

Recognized for her expressive brushwork, contemporary compositions and intelligent use of color, Lori Putnam paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio in Charlotte, Tennessee. Her new exhibit, Far from Home, includes 29 new works inspired by her travels.

A native of Nashville, Putnam has spent her career traveling the globe, painting and teaching in close to 30 different countries. Capturing the light and ambiance of each setting, she brings every viewer along for the journey. “Far from Home is more than a collection of works from distant places,” she explained. “It is a personal pilgrimage.”

“There is something magical about immersing oneself in the suite of paintings Lori Putnam has created for this exhibition,” said Curator of Exhibits Terri Jordan. “The splashing sounds of blue waters, sun-streaked skies, purple shadows against cool rocks… Lori has masterfully used color to set the mood of each place depicted within the canvas panels, using brushstrokes that skip across terracotta roofs and jagged stone. The 29 pieces in this exhibition are evidence of her status as one of the best modern impressionists today.”

Lori Putnam is a Signature Member of a plethora of art associations, including Oil Painters of America, National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, American Impressionist Society and International Plein Air Painters. In 2021, Putnam won both the $15,000 Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award for the Plein Air Salon Competition. She is also the Vice President of Art Ambassador for a Colorful World, a global organization of artists, supporters and children making the world a more colorful place and building communication across cultures.

Travel the globe by seeing Lori Putnam: Far from Home on display through January 3rd in the Crouch Gallery at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org