Try Sweet Potato Twist this Thanksgiving

Clarksville, TN – Add this great-tasting casserole to your healthy eating menu.

The taste of sweet potatoes and bananas go together so naturally.

It’s a tropical twist on the old sweet potato casserole. Try this recipe this Thanksgiving.

Sweet Potato Twist

5 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed

4 bananas, unpeeled

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup honey

3/4 cup brown sugar or rapadura,optional

Sea salt to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, put them in a roasting pan and roast for 30 minutes.

After 20 minutes, add the bananas to the pan.

Continue roasting for 10 to 15 minutes until both the bananas and potatoes are very soft. Remove the pan from the oven but don’t turn the oven off.

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large mixing bowl. Peel the bananas and add them to the sweet potatoes.

Add 1 stick butter.

Add honey

Beat vigorously with a mixer or with a wooden spoon.

Season with salt to taste.

Spoon into a baking dish. Top with crumb topping if desired and bake in the already hot oven til topping is golden brown.

Topping: