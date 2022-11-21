19.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 21, 2022
Try Sweet Potato Twist this Thanksgiving

Sylvia Britton
By Sylvia Britton
Cooking CornerClarksville, TN – Add this great-tasting casserole to your healthy eating menu.

The taste of sweet potatoes and bananas go together so naturally. 

It’s a tropical twist on the old sweet potato casserole. Try this recipe this Thanksgiving.


Sweet Potato Twist

  • 5 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed
  • 4 bananas, unpeeled
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar or rapadura,optional
  • Sea salt to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, put them in a roasting pan and roast for 30 minutes.

bananas

After 20 minutes, add the bananas to the pan.

Continue roasting for 10 to 15 minutes until both the bananas and potatoes are very soft. Remove the pan from the oven but don’t turn the oven off.

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large mixing bowl. Peel the bananas and add them to the sweet potatoes.

Add 1 stick butter.

Add honey

Beat vigorously with a mixer or with a wooden spoon.

Season with salt to taste.

Spoon into a baking dish. Top with crumb topping if desired and bake in the already hot oven til topping is golden brown.

Topping:

  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
  • Rub the butter into the flour with your fingers, add pecans, and sprinkle over sweet potatoes.
Sylvia Britton
Sylvia Brittonhttp://www.christianhomekeeper.org
Sylvia Britton is a Clarksville native and owner of the Christian HomeKeeper™ Network website and ministry. She and her husband Mark are the parents of 5 children and grandparents to two little girls.  She enjoys reading, mentoring women, writing articles for several magazines, gardening and Tennessee history.
