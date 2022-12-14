Austin Peay State University Football’s 2022 All-America Honorees

Clarksville, TN – Another FCS All-America team for the 2022 season was announced Tuesday and Austin Peay State University (APSU) defensive back Demetries Ford was named to the Associated Press Third Team FCS All-America team.

Ford is the 36th Associated Press All-America selection in program history and joins defensive backs Kordell Jackson and Johnathon Edwards, who were the last two Governors to earn this recognition in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Drae McCray and linebacker Antoine Williams earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-America honors and offensive lineman Chandler Kirton earned HERO Sports Freshman All-America recognition.



McCray and Williams are the seventh and eighth HERO Sports Sophomore All-Americans in program history and mark the fourth-straight season that the Governors have had a player receive this recognition. Kirton is the sixth HERO Sports Freshman All-American in Austin Peay history.



The AP All-America Awards are the second on the schedule of All-America honors at the FCS level with the FCS Athletics Directors Association, Stats Perform, Walter Camp, and American Football Coaches Association each to name their FCS All-America Teams in the upcoming days.



APSU Governors’ 2022 All-America Honorees

2022 Associated Press Third Team FCS All-America

A 2022 All-ASUN Conference selection at defensive back, Ford ranked second in the FCS with 1.7 passes defended per game, 19 total passes defended, and 16 pass breakups – he also led the ASUN in all three categories –during the regular season.

Ford also intercepted three passes, which was tied for the Austin Peay State University team lead and third in the ASUN. Ford’s 19 total passes defended tied the APSU single-season record, which had stood since 2002. Ford also recorded 49 interception return yards on his three picks, which was tied for fourth in the ASUN.

The South Miami, Florida native totaled 37 tackles – including 23 solo stops – to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was the ASUN Defensive Player of the week after posting two interceptions and three tackles at Kennesaw State.

2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-America

A 2022 All-ASUN Conference selection on the offensive line, Kirton started and played in all 11 games for Austin Peay State University at right guard, recording 33 knockdowns.

A consistent presence on the offensive line, Kirton helped the Governors average 31.5 points per game, which ranked 32nd in the FCS during the regular season.

An Atlantic Beach, Florida product, Kirton blocked for an offense that passed for 2,580 yards and rushed for 2,082 yards.

Austin Peay State University’s offense was one of two in the ASUN that accumulated 2,000-plus rushing and passing yards this season.

2022 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America

A 2021 HERO Sports Freshman All-America and 2022 All-ASUN Conference selection, McCray became the fourth 1,000-yard receiver in Austin Peay history and the first – and only – in ASUN Conference history during his sophomore season.

McCray led the conference and ranked 10th in the FCS with 1,021 receiving yards this season, he finished the regular season with 313 more receiving yards than the next closest receiver in the ASUN. McCray also caught a league-leading nine touchdowns, which ranked 17th in the FCS.

McCray had 76 receptions – 23 more than the next closest ASUN receiver – and averaged 6.9 receptions per game – 2.1 more than the next closest ASUN receiver. McCray’s 6.9 receptions per game ranked 11th in the FCS and his 76 receptions ranked eighth in the country.

The Tallahassee, Florida native recorded three games with 10 receptions and four games with 100-plus yards – the Govs were 4-0 when he topped the 100-yard mark. McCray was the Govs’ leading receiver in nine of 11 games. He also added 12 rushes for 54 yards and three kick returns for 54 yards.

2022 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America

A finalist for the 2022 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award and an All-ASUN Conference selection, Williams ranked second in the ASUN with 91 total tackles and third in the conference with 12.5 tackles for loss during the regular season – he was the only player in the conference that ranked in the top three in both categories.

Williams also recorded 8.3 tackles per game, which ranked second in the conference, and four sacks, which was tied for seventh in the ASUN. The Birmingham, Alabama native also recorded 42 solo tackles, which was tied for fourth in the ASUN.

Williams also added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown, a pass breakup, three quarterback hurries, and a blocked punt in 2022. He led Austin Peay State University in tackles, tackles for loss, and defensive touchdowns and ranked second on the team in sacks.

Williams recorded a career-best 14 tackles in the season opener and then proceeded to lead the Governors with three double-digit tackle games in 2022. Williams added 10 tackles against Alabama, marking his second double-digit tackle performance against an FBS program.

He was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week after posting a career-high 4.0 tackles for loss against Murray State, which was the best single-game total by an APSU Gov since 2002.