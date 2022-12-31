55.2 F
News

City of Clarksville offices will be closed January 2nd for New Years

By News Staff
Happy New Year

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, January 2nd, 2023, in observance of the New Year.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed Monday but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed on January 2nd.


In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational. 

The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 3rd, for regularly scheduled hours.

