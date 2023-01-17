Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 17th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 17th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Moose is an adult male Dogo Argentino. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before going home. Please Note: DO YOUR RESEARCH on this breed before adopting. They are along the lines of a Mastiff breed. They are loyal to their family but highly territorial and wary of strangers. They need large amounts of room, exercised regularly and were originally bred for hunting and protection.

They can make wonderful companions but must be socialized and trained properly. They can weigh upwards to over 100 pounds. They need a strong ALPHA leader who can set consistent boundaries. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Enchilada is a young, sweet female domestic shorthair cat. Fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before going home. She is very mellow and just seems to go with the flow! She will be a great companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sheldon Pooper is a senior 9-year-old male Domestic Shorthair /Tabby mix. Sheldon is a big guy and an absolute delight. He is a happy, soft, warm kitty who purrs..purrs…purrs… He is vetted, vaccinations updated, neutered and litter trained. You know you need him in your life!!

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Carter & Cooper are a pair of one-year-old bonded brothers. They have been thoroughly vetted, vaccinations, litter trained, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested, and neutered. They were very shy initially as babies coming into rescue but over time they have blossomed into loving, playful, and inquisitive guys! They entertain each other and will make great additions to your family!

These great boys can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is such a great-looking, very loving 7-year-old male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, and on Heartworm prevention. Bruce grew up with a male owner until he could no longer care for him due to health reasons so please understand Bruce is very male-oriented, prefers men, and will bond very quickly to his person.

He needs to be the ONLY pet in the home and NO children, please. He will thrive in a more quiet environment and likes long walks and spending time with his person. He would be perfect for someone retired or who is home often to be able to spend time with Bruce. Look no further for your new best buddy!!!

Come meet him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and house-trained. He is great with dogs, cats, even chickens, ducks and rabbits! Copper is a very high-energy dog that requires a very strong leader and lots of structure.

He needs a “job” being frisbee, ball, or anything else! Because of his energy levels a meet and greet is recommended if there are other dogs in the home, as not everyone is a fan of that energy. He should be around older children only due to his energy. He is eager to please and training should be easy for him.

He does have stranger anxiety so slow introductions are needed. He will thrive best at a home where he will be taken running, hiking, and outdoor activities to help him become his best self.



Copper can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jazzy is a 5-month-old female Cattle dog/Basset Hound mix! She is just the sweetest girl; friendly, affectionate, and funny! She is up to date with vaccinations, microchipped, crate trained, and will be spayed at the rescue’s vet when age appropriate. If spayed at the vet of her new family, the rescue will give $50.00 towards the cost after her surgery.

She knows how to use the doggie door and is doing great with house training. She does well with children and loves playing with other dogs. She will be a wonderful, loving addition to your family!

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Amelia is a one-and-a-half-year-old female mixed breed. She loves people, is good with dogs and kids but no cats, please! Amelia is fully vetted and spayed. She would love a big yard and lots of walks and adventures! She is a very sweet girl looking for her forever family.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Leonard & Penny are a very bonded 9-month-old set of siblings. They are fully vetted, litter trained, spayed and neutered, and enjoy being with their people. They do entertain each other and can be very amusing! They will be a wonderful addition to your family. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Patton is a handsome, young male Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. This sweet guy came to rescue after recently being found dumped at a campsite. He braved the elements during the snowstorm and with all he’s been through please note he is absolutely the funniest, friendliest, gentle, playful, smart, and affectionate pup around! He is fantastic!

He is house-trained, fully vetted, and neutered. He has some energy while playing but settles down. Seems to do well with the company of other dogs, kids, and even some cats. After everything Patton has had to endure he is still super friendly and just loves human contact! This sweet boy will be your best friend and constant sidekick if given a chance. Patton deserves his forever home!! If you think he will be a great fit in your life, you can contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com or visit their website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Sweetie is a one and half-year-old female Australian Cattle dog/Heeler mix. She is playful, affectionate, funny, and loves to give kisses! Sweetie is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and house and crate trained as well. She is HW negative and on HW prevention and flea and tick prevention too. Sweetie has done well with adults, children, and other dogs!

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/Sweetie or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org