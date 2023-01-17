Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Shamarre Hale named ASUN Newcomer of the Week

Atlanta, GA – For the first time in program history an Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball student-athlete earned an ASUN Conference weekly honor, as Shamarre Hale was named the league’s Newcomer of the Week, Monday.

“She has been continuing and steadily improving every step of the way,” said head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young. “You can see her confidence on the court. I have always said to play in the post is an attitude thing.”

“You have to embrace that. You can tell where she has started to embrace that in being physical, an imposing threat on the floor and a dominant presence in the paint. She has been doing that consistently for us all season,” Young stated.

“It is very well deserved… I want her to enjoy this because it was well deserved, but I want her to feel like she is newcomer of the week every week.”

Hale averaged 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and shot 77.7 percent from the field as Austin Peay State University earned wins against Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, improving to 4-1 in ASUN Conference play and climbing to second in the conference standings.

A Chicago native, Hale scored a career-high 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made nine of her 11 shots from the field in Austin Peay State University’s 47-43 win against the Gamecocks, Thursday. The double-double was the first for APSU this season and the first 20-point, 10-rebound double-double by Gov since Arielle Gonzalez-Varner in Nov. 2019.

Hale also scored 14 points in the second half alone during Thursday’s win, including the go-ahead basket on a three-point play with 35 seconds remaining.

The former Wright State transfer was one of four APSU Govs to reach double figures in Saturday’s 65-59 victory against Kennesaw State, scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and grabbing six boards in the win. She also matched her career-high with three blocks against the Owls.

APSU Women’s Basketball, which has won six of its last seven games, returns to the court later this week for back-to-back road games. The Austin Peay State University Governors face Central Arkansas in a Thursday 7:00pm game before taking on North Alabama on Saturday at 5:00pm