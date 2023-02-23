Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Virginia for ASUN Championships

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competes in its first ASUN Conference Track and Field Championships, Friday-Saturday, at the Liberty Track Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Governors enter the ASUN Championships with four student-athletes leading the conference and ranking in the top 100 nationally in their respective events – Kenisha Phillips (200- and 400-meter dash), Amani Sharif (long jump), and Karlijn Schouten (pole vault).

The competition begins at 8:00am CT, Friday, with the combined events of the women’s heptathlon followed by the pentathlon. The first events in the field begin with the weight throw at 2:00pm, while the track events begin at the same time as the women’s one-mile trial.

Thursday kicks off with the heptathlon’s 60-meter hurdles, pole vault, and 1,000-meter meter before the field events begin with the women’s shot put and triple jump at 9:00am The women’s one-mile final begins at 11:00am to begin the final day’s events.

The award presentation will begin at 2:30pm.

As she has throughout her Austin Peay State University career, Phillips has continued to rewrite the Governors’ record books throughout her senior campaign. A 10-time conference champion and two-time athlete of the year in the Ohio Valley Conference, Phillips posted the fastest 400-meter dash in indoor program history at the Lenny Lyles Invitational in January and holds all five of the fastest times in the program following a 53.50, second-place finish at the Music City Challenge two weeks ago.

Phillips also enters the ASUN Championships with the fasted 200-meter dash in the conference with a 23.81 time, set at the Vanderbilt Invitation on January 20th, and the third-best 60-meter which she set in Nashville as well.

Schouten has posted the top two pole vaults in the ASUN this season and posted a season-best mark of 4.03 meters in Louisville last month. Schouten enters the championships with a share of four of the top seven leaps in program history and five of the top 10 marks.

Sharif’s 6.22-meter long jump in the Govs’ season opener is 0.19 meters longer than the next-best ASUN student-athlete and ranks 22 in Division I this season.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the remainder of Austin Peay State University track and field’s indoor and outdoor campaigns, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.