Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast, February 23rd-27th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain is in the forecast this weekend for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Thursday night, it will be partly cloudy with winds from the North at 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph. After 4:00pm, there is a 20 percent chance of rain. The low will drop down to 39 degrees.

Rain continues Friday morning with a 20 percent chance of precipitation before 10:00am. Later, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. There will be a Northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph. Gusts as much as 20 mph can be expected.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday night with a low near 43 degrees. Rain moves back in after 4:00am with a 30 percent chance of showers.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain all day Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with the high reaching 57 degrees. Saturday night, there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 46 degrees.

The chance of showers increases to 50 percent on Sunday. Winds from the Southwest kick up to about 5 to 10 mph. The high will be near 66 degrees under a cloudy sky. Rain stays in the area Sunday night with a 50 percent chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 60 degrees. It will be windy, with a West Southwest win of 15 to 20 mph after midnight. The wind could gust up as high as 25 mph.

On Monday, rain continues with a 70 percent chance of precipitation before noon. Later, it will be partly sunny. The high will reach 70 degrees. The wind will kick up to 20 to 30 mph from the West Southwest with gusts of up to 40 mph.

It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.