News

Fort Campbell Chaplains Bless Nurses’ Healing Hands on National Nurses Day

'May Your Hands Bring Comfort and Healing to Those They Touch'

News Staff
By News Staff
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of National Nurses Week and the legacy of nurses and the abundant care they provide, Fort Campbell medical chaplains bless nurses’ hands on National Nurses Day, May 6th, 2024.

BACH’s Chaplain, Maj. Jeremiah Catlin, 531st Hospital Center’s Chaplain, Capt. Sarah Caine, and Soldier Recovery Unit Chaplain Capt. Fortune Aisabokhae performed the Blessing of the Hands ceremony for nurses and support staff in the hospital Chapel, at Byrd Health Clinic and LaPointe Health Clinic, at the SRU, and in BACH clinics and departments on Monday, May 6th. This tradition acknowledges the sacred role of nurses and healthcare support personnel – and their hands – in patient care.

Nurses Week, held annually from May 6th- 12th, culminates on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, recognized by many as the founder of modern nursing. The week-long celebration is a time to recognize and honor the contributions of nurses and to raise awareness of their vital role in patient care.

The Blessing of the Hands ceremony is a time-honored ritual that nurses have cherished for generations. It recognizes the tireless dedication and selfless care provided by these healthcare professionals and symbolizes how their hands are used to deliver care, compassion, and blessings to all who nurses encounter.

‘Bless these hands that bless the lives of so many others.’

BACH Health System adds value: quality, safe, effective clinical services enabling health and readiness of those supported by BACH, while simultaneously delivering well-trained medical leaders who are fit and capable to medically support the American military fight and win the Nation’s wars.

For additional information about BACH, please visit us at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

