Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently Eighth at National Golf Invitational

Maricopa, AZ -Led by an even-par 72 from Kady Foshaug, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot 304 and is tied for eighth place after the first round of the Golfweek National Golf Invitational, Friday, at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Florida Atlantic and USC Upstate at 16-over par and is just one shot behind seventh-place Mercer. The Governors also are just two strokes behind sixth-place Jacksonville State and three strokes behind fifth-place Arkansas State.

UNC Wilmington leads the tournament after shooting one-over 289, while Chattanooga’s Violeta Fernandez is the individual leader after carding a three-under 69.

Foshaug carded a team-best four birdies to shoot even par and finish the round tied for ninth. Maggie Glass also tallied a team-leading four birdies while shooting four-over 76 to finish the round tied for 21st.

Jillian Breedlove made three birdies at the par-72, 6,295-yard course and shot five-over 77, finishing the day tied for 30th. Erica Scutt tallied a tournament-leading 13 pars and shot seven-over 79 in the first round; she is tied for 41st in the field.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Kaley Campbell shot an 83 and is in 49th place after 18 holes.

The NGI tees off on Saturday at 9:30am CT with a split-tee start at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. Austin Peay State University is paired with Florida Atlantic in the second round and begins teeing off at 10:15am on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.