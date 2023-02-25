Austin Peay State University Track and Field places Fourth at ASUN Championships

Lynchburg, VA – Kenisha Phillips won three events and broke two meet records as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team finished fourth in the ASUN Conference Women’s Track and Field Championships, Saturday, at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

Phillips dusted the field in the 400-meter to claim her first championship of the day, beating second place by 3.0 seconds. Her 52.99-second time was over half a second faster than the program record – which she set earlier this season – and ranked 38th in Division I entering the day. The title also is Phillips’ third-career in the 400-meter, as she also won the event during last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Indoor and Outdoor Championships.

The Georgetown, Guyana native followed her performance in the 400-meter with an equally as impressive time in the 200-meter where she took home her second gold medal of the day and posted the second-fastest time in program history with a 23.68 mark. The time is just three-hundredths of a second off her own program record set at least season’s OVC Championships. Phillips now has the top six fastest 200-meter dashes in indoor history.

Austin Peay State University earned its third win of the season in the 4×400-meter relay in which Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, Alexis Arnett, and Phillips posted a program-record, 3:44.47 time. The time bested the previous record of 3:44.98 set by Wilder, Lewis, Mikaela Smith, and Phillips at last year’s indoor championships.

Lauren Lewis finished fourth in the 800-meter at 2:10.90 – the fastest time by a Gov this season. Camaryn McClelland also posted a top-five finish in the triple jump with a season-best leap of 11.80 meters.

Sabrina Oostburg rounded out the APSU Govs Saturday events with an 11.84-meter shot put which was best for 13th in the event.

Austin Peay State University Top 10 Performances at the ASUN Championships

200-Meter Dash – Kenisha Phillips (1st)

400-Meter Dash – Kenisha Phillips (1st)

Long Jump – Amani Sharif (1st)

Pole Vault – Karlijn Schouten (1st)

4×400 – Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, Alexis Arnett, Kenisah Phillips (1st)

800-Meter Dash – Lauren Lewis (4th)

Triple Jump – Camaryn McClelland (5th)

60-Meter Dash – Kyra Wilder (6th)

60-Meter Hurdles – Camaryn McClelland (7th)

Distance Melody – Lauren Lewis, Mikaela Smith, Savannah Fruth, Alexis Stephen (9th)

Weight Throw – Sabrina Oostburg (10th)

Coach’s Corner

With head APSU track and field coach, Valerie Brown

Proud is an understatement for how this team came together and performed at the championship meet. Job well done by all of our student-athletes and coaches. We talked all year about trust, execution, and team cohesiveness. Our team came with it this weekend and did just that!



We had athletes score who were not in scoring positions prior to this meet. We had many have personal best and season best. Whenever you can knock off school records, and meet records that are worthy to be praised for.



We are looking forward to building on this success as we head into the outdoor season. At the championship meet the goal is to leave much better than we came. It feels good to see our ladies execute the plan.