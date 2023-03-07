42.6 F
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Clarksville Police Department seeks assistance locating Runaway Juvenile Kayla Smith

Kayla Smith
Kayla Smith

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Kayla Smith, (black female).

She was reported as a runaway from her residence on Ladd Drive on March 2nd and was last seen in Bolivar TN on March 5th.

Kayla is 4’11” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black or yellow crocs, a purple winter coat, and a black t-shirt.


She was with a black male in a green Nissan car (unknown make or model) and is believed to be headed to Memphis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

