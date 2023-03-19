Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops road match to North Florida

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team had a seven-match winning streak come to an end following a 5-2 ASUN Conference loss to North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.
After the Ospreys claimed the early doubles advantage with a win from the top position, the Governors’ pairing of Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng won 6-2 from the No. 3 court to even doubles at a match apiece. However, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov suffered their first loss of the season together in a narrow, 6-4, defeat from the No. 2 position.
North Florida claimed the first four singles points to secure the win. With the result already decided, Melody Hefti extended her winning streak to seven matches following a three-set win from the No. 3 position, while Baranov extended her team-best singles winning streak to 12 matches following her 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 win from the No. 4 court.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns home and begins a four-match homestand on Friday at 10:00am against Lipscomb at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Following their match against the Bisons, the Govs host Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 2:00pm contest.
Results vs. North Florida
Doubles
- #78 Kit Gulihur / Ana Paula Melilo def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti, 6-2
- Isabel Oliveira / Kendall Nash def. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov, 6-4
- Asia Fontana / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Morgan Foster / Jasmin Makela, 6-2
Order of finish: 1, 3, 2*
Singles
- Kit Guilhur def. Jana Leder, 7-5, 6-1
- Megan Foster def. Denise Torrealba, 6-4, 6-3
- Melody Hefti def. Annabelle Davis, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2
- Sophia Baranov def. Isabel Oliveira, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4
- Ana Paula Melilo def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-2, 6-0
- Kendall Nash def. Asia Fontana, 7-6, 6-1
Order of finish, 5, 1, 6*, 2, 3, 4