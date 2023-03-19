26.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 20, 2023
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops road match to North Florida

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis drops road match to North Florida. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team had a seven-match winning streak come to an end following a 5-2 ASUN Conference loss to North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

After the Ospreys claimed the early doubles advantage with a win from the top position, the Governors’ pairing of Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng won 6-2 from the No. 3 court to even doubles at a match apiece. However, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov suffered their first loss of the season together in a narrow, 6-4, defeat from the No. 2 position.


North Florida claimed the first four singles points to secure the win. With the result already decided, Melody Hefti extended her winning streak to seven matches following a three-set win from the No. 3 position, while Baranov extended her team-best singles winning streak to 12 matches following her 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 win from the No. 4 court.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns home and begins a four-match homestand on Friday at 10:00am against Lipscomb at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Following their match against the Bisons, the Govs host Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 2:00pm contest.

Results vs. North Florida

Doubles

  1. #78 Kit Gulihur / Ana Paula Melilo def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti, 6-2
  2. Isabel Oliveira / Kendall Nash def. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov, 6-4
  3. Asia Fontana / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Morgan Foster / Jasmin Makela, 6-2

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2*


Singles

  1. Kit Guilhur def. Jana Leder, 7-5, 6-1
  2. Megan Foster def. Denise Torrealba, 6-4, 6-3
  3. Melody Hefti def. Annabelle Davis, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2
  4. Sophia Baranov def. Isabel Oliveira, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4
  5. Ana Paula Melilo def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-2, 6-0
  6. Kendall Nash def. Asia Fontana, 7-6, 6-1

Order of finish, 5, 1, 6*, 2, 3, 4

