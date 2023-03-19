Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops road match to North Florida

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team had a seven-match winning streak come to an end following a 5-2 ASUN Conference loss to North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

After the Ospreys claimed the early doubles advantage with a win from the top position, the Governors’ pairing of Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng won 6-2 from the No. 3 court to even doubles at a match apiece. However, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov suffered their first loss of the season together in a narrow, 6-4, defeat from the No. 2 position.

North Florida claimed the first four singles points to secure the win. With the result already decided, Melody Hefti extended her winning streak to seven matches following a three-set win from the No. 3 position, while Baranov extended her team-best singles winning streak to 12 matches following her 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 win from the No. 4 court.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns home and begins a four-match homestand on Friday at 10:00am against Lipscomb at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Following their match against the Bisons, the Govs host Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 2:00pm contest.

Results vs. North Florida

Doubles

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2*

Singles

Order of finish, 5, 1, 6*, 2, 3, 4