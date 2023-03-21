APSU Men’s Golf gets stroke play match win over UT Martin

Hendersonville, TN – Led by a three-under 69 from Adam Van Raden, three Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfers carded scores of even par or better en route to a 284-290 stroke-play match win over in-state rival UT Martin, Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,724-yard Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.

Austin Peay State University and UT Martin each had six golfers in the lineup for Tuesday’s event and counted its four best scores toward the team total. Each team also played three individuals, but their scores were not eligible to count toward the team score.

Van Raden’s three-under 69 not only led the Governors, but it was a match-low and matched his best score of the season. The second-best score of the match came from Reece Britt, who fired a two-under 70, which ties him for the team lead with nine rounds at even or under par this season.

Logan Spurrier carded his best round of the season and the third counting score for the Governors, shooting an even-par 72. The final counting score for Austin Peay State University came from Jakob Falk Schollert, who carded a one-over 73. Rounding out the lineup for APSU, Daniel Love and Micah Knisely each shot a three-over 75.

Playing as individuals, Payne Elkins shot a three-over 75 and Morgan Robinson posted a five-over 77. Jay Fox rounded out the individuals for the APSU Govs with a score of 80.

Jacob Uehlein led UT Martin with a one-under 71 while Ethan Ray and Bryson Morrell both carded even-par 72s. The final counting score for the Skyhawks came from Dax Isbell, who shot a three-over 75. Rounding out the lineup for UT Martin, Luke Caldwell shot a four-over 76 and Jonathan Xoinis shot a six-over 78.

Jackson Twerdahl and Garrett Chumley carded scores of one-over 73 and two-over 74, respectively, while playing as individuals for the Skyhawks. Cayden Chambers was the final individual for UT Martin and posted a seven-over 79.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf is back in action when it tees it up at the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, March 27th-29th, at the True Blue Golf Course in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

