Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Clarksville Christian School to hold Summer Camps June 6th-30th

Clarksville Christian School 2023 Summer Camps

Clarksville Christian SchoolClarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) will hold summer camps June 6th-30th, 2023.

CCS is excited to offer our camps again this year. CCS offers a variety of summer camps to keep your child busy this summer.

Registration is now open for rising 1st graders to rising 5th graders. Choose half-day or full-day camps from bugs to basketball.


Our camps are open to the community, so CCS invites you to share this with your family and friends.

For more information and to register visit www.clarksvillechristianschool.org/community/camp.cfm

About the Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School (CCS) is a private, Christian school founded in 2007. CCS serves students in grades PK-12 and has continued to experience significant growth along with Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org

