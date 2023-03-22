Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces 50 Plus Games to be held May 8th-13th

Clarksville, TN – Adults 50 and up can register now through April 30th for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s 50 Plus Games.

This year’s events will be held May 8th-13th at venues across Clarksville, including Crow Recreation Center, Swan Lake Sports Complex, Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center, D&D Black Light Mini Golf and Kenwood High School track.

“The mission of the 50 Plus Games is to encourage participants 50 and over to maintain an active lifestyle and continue participation in sports and recreational activities through friendly, low-impact competition,” said Tina Boysha, Athletic Superintendent with Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Competitors will face off for bragging rights, as well as medals in over 20 events, to include horseshoes, table tennis, track and field, bowling, basketball free throw, pickleball, and 3D blacklight mini golf.

Participants who register before April 21st qualify for the early bird rate of $25.00. The fee to register after April 21st is $30.00. The registration fee includes a welcome bag, dinner ticket and event t-shirt.

50 Plus Games will begin with a reception at 11:30am Monday, May 8th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1188 Cumberland Drive.

A closing dinner and awards ceremony will feature a “Disney” theme and will begin at 5:30pm Saturday, May 13th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

“We do this event every year and it’s so much fun. It’s a great opportunity to try new things. You don’t have to participate in every event, and there’s no experience required. Just come out, make friends and be active,” Boysha said.

Volunteer scorekeepers are needed for each day of the competition. No experience is necessary.

To register, volunteer, or to receive more information, please visit clarksvilleparksrec.com or contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476. As an alternative to online registration, paper registration forms are available at the Parks & Recreation Office at 102 Public Square or any City recreation center.

50 Plus Games is presented by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and The Villages at the River Club. Other sponsors include Linda Love Insurance Services, Amerigroup, American Republic Insurance, Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center, Geico, and D&D Black Light Mini Golf.

