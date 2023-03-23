Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees approves new University College at March meeting

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees held a quarterly meeting Friday, March 20th, unanimously voting to adopt the formation of a University College.

The University College is designed to house areas within the University that are not currently under a college and is intended to assist students with the transition into higher education.

Its formation would help all undergraduate students understand degree options, find academic support and connect them with career and life goals depending on their major.

In a January memo to Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari that brought the initial proposal forward, Provost Maria Cronley defined the proposed college as an interdisciplinary, collaborative academic unit that delivers curriculum and administers student-centered programs and support services designed to foster student development, success, persistence to timely graduation, high impact practices and successful transition into a career.

Specific areas currently not housed under a college include:

Degree completion programs

Scholars and Enhanced programs, including the Honors Program and President’s Emerging Leaders Program

Office of Student Success

Co-Requisite (enhanced) General Education

Learning Resource Center

Purpose First Scholars

Academic and Career Market Data support and College Career Coaches

Service Learning curriculum and activities

Among other business, the trustees moved to elect graduate student Jacob Knight as the student trustee for the 2023-24 academic year. Knight received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from APSU in 2022 and is currently pursuing his Master of Science with a concentration in management.

Knight served in a variety of student leadership roles during his time at Austin Peay State University and was part of the President’s Emerging Leaders Program, the Governor’s Own Marching Band, and Sigma Phi Epsilon. He was also the founder and president of the Future Business Leaders of America — Phi Beta Lambda chapter and was selected homecoming king in October 2021.

“I believe what truly defines Jacob is passion,” said John Schnettler, professor of music and director of Athletic Bands at Austin Peay State University, in a reference letter to the board. “He wants to improve everything he is a part of. He is active, asks questions, takes initiative and never sits idle while others work.”