Thursday, March 23, 2023
Clarksville Police Department has Three Officers Graduate Police Academy at Walters State Community College

News Staff
(L-R) Clarksville Police Department officers Amar Cole, Darrius Stubbs, and Fletcher Walters III.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on March 16th, 2023, Amar Cole, Darrius Stubbs, and Fletcher Walters III graduated from the nine-week Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College.  Amar Cole received the “Best Athlete” award and Fletcher Walters received the “Academic Award” 

This Academy places a high premium on physical fitness for the host of benefits it brings to our officers, agencies, communities, and culture. The Best Athlete Award is given to the cadet that has overall performed highly on all five physical tests given by the academy (1.5-mile run, 300m sprint, Max push-ups in 1 min, Max sit-ups in 1 min, and the Obstacle Course).  Cadet Cole also set a new academy record on the 1.5-mile run of 8 mins 52 seconds.


The Academic Award is given to the cadet that has the highest grade point average over the course of the academy.  There are 12 tests that are administered during the academy covering all aspects of their learning.  Cadet Walters had an overall GPA of above 98%.

The recently graduated officers will complete their post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s). The FTO program consists of three (3) phases, for a total of fourteen (14) weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

