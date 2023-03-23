Montgomery County Government Now Accepting Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Applications

Montgomery County, TN – Applications for the 2023-2024 Montgomery County Mayor’s Emerging Leaders (MEL) Program will be accepted through May 16th, 2023.

MEL is for local high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors interested in learning how local government works through their attendance and participation in various committee meetings. Meetings begin in August 2023 and end in May 2024.

“We enjoy having students in our meetings; they are interested, engaged, and ask great questions. It is good to know we have young people interested in local government and what’s happening in our community,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

MEL provides high students with a fundamental understanding of how different aspects of county government work. Students interested in the program are asked to select their first and second choices for committees, and all students are encouraged to attend budget committee meetings.

Committee choices include Airport Authority, Animal Care and Control, Emergency Medical Services, Parks and Recreation, Jail and Juvenile, School Liaison, Audit, Fire Protection, and E-911.

Applications for the Mayor’s 2023-2024 Emerging Leaders Program can be viewed and downloaded on the county’s website at mcgtn.org or by emailing Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net to request an application.