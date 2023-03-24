68.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 24, 2023
APSU Men’s, Women’s Tennis matches against Lipscomb postponed due to rain

Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis matches against Lipscomb – originally scheduled for Friday – have been postponed due to inclement weather. Both teams now will host the Bisons on Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. Matches begin at 1:00pm.

The women’s tennis team was scheduled to face the Bisons on Friday at 10:00am in Clarksville, while the men were slated for a 2:00pm first serve; however, inclement weather expected in Clarksville led to the teams’ decision to postpone them to the following day.

The Governors’ Sunday matches against Eastern Kentucky are not affected, as the women will host EKU at 10:00am, with the men to follow. 

