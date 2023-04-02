APSU Softball loses to Florida Gulf Coast in walk off, 5-4

Fort Myers, FL – A walk-off home run proved to be the difference in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball teams ASUN Conference series finale versus Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday at the FGCU Softball Complex, as the Governors dropped the rubber game of the series, 5-4.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Governors (17-13, 5-4 ASUN) got the first two Eagles on groundouts, but, Neely Peterson lifted a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence for the walk-off game decider in the 5-4 final.

Austin Peay State University did all of their damage in the top of the first inning, scoring four runs on four hits and one FGCU (24-15, 6-3 ASUN) error.

Megan Hodum started the inning by reaching on a one-out error by the FGCU second baseman, followed by four straight singles by Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Kylie Campbell, Gabi Apiag and Macee Roberts, with Apiag driving in two runners and Roberts one.

The fourth and final run of the inning scored on an infield ground out by Kendyl Weinzapfel.

The Eagles would chip away at the lead, scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings, before taking advantage of two APSU errors in the fifth inning to tie the game, 4-4.

Inside the Boxscore

Macee Roberts was only Governor to record two hits in the game.

The three errors committed by the APSU Govs were a season high.

Austin Peay State University turned the game’s only double play.

