Clarksville, TN – Phi Beta Sigma incorporated recently conducted a clean sweep of Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee on March 25th, 2023.

Phi Beta Sigma members went on a journey to clean up one of Clarksville’s busiest streets, the street also houses serval businesses and parks.

Clarksville Online would like to recognize these great men of Phi Beta Sigma Inc. and community leaders for doing what must be done to keep the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County clean.