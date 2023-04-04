80.7 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis heads to Lipscomb, Wednesday

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis travels to the Music City for second meeting with Lipscomb. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads down I-24 to begin its final week of the ASUN Conference regular season for a Wednesday 9:00am match against Lipscomb at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center in Nashville.

Austin Peay (4-12, 1-5 ASUN) enters its penultimate match of the regular season looking to end a three-match losing and secure its second win of the season against Lipscomb (4-13, 1-5 ASUN).

The Governors earned their first-ever ASUN victory in a 4-3 win against Lipscomb, on March 25th, in Clarksville. The five-hour, 22-minute match was the longest in program history and was capped off by a three-set comeback victory by Thiago Nogueira in No. 6 singles. The win also ended an eight-match losing streak to the Bisons and was the APSU Govs’ first win against them since 2014.


Tom Bolton leads Austin Peay State University with eight singles wins, with six coming from the No. 3 position. He and Giovanni Becchis also lead the team with five doubles wins, including four from the No. 1 court.

Lipscomb enters Wednesday’s contest on a five-match losing streak after falling to Florida Gulf Coast 5-2, Sunday, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

After their match against Lipscomb, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces Jacksonville State in a Saturday 10:00am match at the JSU Tennis Courts in Jacksonville, Alabama.

