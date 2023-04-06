APSU Track and Field to take part in Joe Walker Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After a third-place finish in its outdoor season’s opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field is set to participate in Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex in Oxford, Mississippi.

Austin Peay State University won three event titles at the Margaret Simmons Invitational, on March 25th. Karlijn Schouten won the pole vault with a 3.75-meter leap, while Emma Tucker earned her first-career win with a 37.15-meter discus toss. APSU’s 4×400-meter relay team of Kyra Wilder, Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, and Kenisha Phillips also took home a first-place finish with a time of 3:47.94.

Seventeen Governors will compete in 13 events at the two-day event, including Philips, who will compete in the 200- and 400-meter dash in addition to the 4×400. Phillips currently holds each of the top 10 fastest 200-meter times in program history – all of which are less than 24.0 seconds. The Georgetown, Guyana native also holds six of the top eight fastest outdoor 400-meter times, including the program record that she set at last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Championships.

Schouten also looks to build on her outdoor opener from two weeks ago. She has five of the top eight pole vaults in program history, including the second-best mark in program history – a 4.12-meter mark which she set in May 2021.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field



Austin Peay returns to the Bluegrass State to take on Murray State, on April 14th, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

The Lineup

100-Meter Dash – Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Na’Riyah Lee,

200-Meter Dash – Kenisha Phillips, Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Amani Sharif, Na’Riyah Lee, Sydney Hartoin

400-Meter Dash – Kenisha Phillips, Nyla Blackmon, Sydney Hartoin, Ashleigh Stephen

800-Meter – Mikaela Smith, Lauren Lewis

1500-Meter – Savannah Fruth

100-Meter Hurdles – Camaryn McClelland, Kennedi Johnson, Amani Sharif

400-Meter Hurdles – Amani Sharif, Kennedi Johnson

4×100-Meter Relay – Kennedi Johnson, Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Nyla Blackmon

4×400-Meter Relay – Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, Sydney Hartoin, Kenisha Phillips

Pole Vault – Karlijn Schouten, Myra Eriksson

Long Jump – Amani Sharif

Shot Put – Emma Tucker

Hammer – Emma Tucker, Sabrina Oostburg