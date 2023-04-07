Clarksville Gas and Water Department observes April as National Safe Digging Month

Clarksville, TN – April is National Safe Digging Month, and the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reminds citizens that safe digging must be a priority to prevent damage to critical utility services — including internet and other communications lines — and to keep our community safe.

A quick call to Tennessee’s official free public safety service, Tennessee 811, will begin the process to locate and mark buried utility lines before the onset of a digging or excavation project. Residents and contractors can simply call 811 or place an online request at https://www.tenn811.com.

“Safety and damage prevention is a priority at the Clarksville Gas and Water and I ask homeowners and contractors to also make it their priority,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager. “When planning a digging project, please make a call to Tennessee 811 and help prevent damage to gas, water, and other critical service lines, service outages, and possible serious injury.”

As part of National Safe Digging Month, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department encourages everyone to take the following steps when planning a digging project:

Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

If using a contractor, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Do not allow work to begin if the lines are not marked.

Everyone who calls 811 connects to a one-call notification center operator who will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, digging carefully around the marked areas may begin.

Visit www.call811.com, www.tenn811.com or visit our website at www.clarksvillegw.com. for complete information.

About Tennesee811

Tennessee 811 is a non-profit Tennessee corporation established in 1983, whose mission is to act as an advance notification service to operators of underground facilities anywhere within the state. Tennessee 811 is governed by a Board of Directors and an Operating Committee and is the only such service in Tennessee recognized as the “official” 811 service for Tennessee.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

