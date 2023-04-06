APSU Baseball defeats Kennesaw State, 6-2

Kennesaw, GA – Starter Jacob Kush allowed just one run over five innings, outfielders Garrett Martin and Clayton Gray hit home runs, and Austin Peay State University’s baseball team won its first ASUN Conference series-opening game, 6-2 against Kennesaw State Thursday at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

Kush and Kennesaw State starter Blake Wehunt combined for a pitcher’s duel through the first five innings, though both starters had to battle. Kush fought through a five-inning outing that saw him pitch to 10 3-2 counts, ultimately issuing four walks. Wehunt battled his control throughout his six innings, issuing three walks and four wild pitches.

Martin’s home run – his 14th of the season – broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit a one-out single and then advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches issued by Wehunt. Martin would render the wild pitches meaningless as he hammered a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line for a home run.

Austin Peay (14-16, 6-4 ASUN) would add to its lead in the seventh when Gray hit his first home run of the season – a line drive just over the right fielder’s glove at the wall. Miller-Green would follow with another single, and three batters later, first baseman Harrison Brown lifted a single over the infield to five in Miller-Green for a 5-1 lead. The APSU Govs tacked on their final run in the ninth when third baseman Ambren Voitik earned a bases-loaded walk to drive in Martin for the 6-1 advantage.

Kennesaw State (13-15, 5-5 ASUN) didn’t go quietly in its half of the ninth. While the APSU Govs erased a leadoff walk with a beautiful double play started by shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar, the Owls loaded the bases with three walks and a hit batsman. Centerfielder Brayden Eidson pushed in a run with a walk, forcing an Austin Peay pitching change. Closer Davin Pollard needed two pitches to induce a game-ending ground out for his third save.

Gray, Miller-Green, and Martin combined for eight of Austin Peay State University’s 11 hits. Gray was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Miller-Green went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Martin was 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Kush (4-1) notched his third ASUN win, holding Kennesaw State to one run on three hits while striking out five batters.



First baseman Donovan Cash paced the Owls’ offense with his 2-for-4 effort, including a run-scoring double in the first inning. Wehunt (3-3) suffered his second home loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out six batters.

Other Notables

Austin Peay State University was 1-6 in series openers entering Thursday’s game. The win joins a series-opening victory against Purdue Fort Wayne (March 10th).

APSU has now scored 48 runs in its last three games. It’s the 12th time APSU has scored at least 48 runs in three consecutive games. It joins a 2019 trio against Eastern Illinois (29 and 6 runs) and Western Kentucky (20).

It is Austin Peay State University’s first four-game win streak this season and first since a four-game win streak in Week 2 of the 2022 season (February 25th-March 1st).

Center fielder Garrett Martin homered for the third consecutive game, the fifth time in his last six games, and the sixth time in his previous eight games. It also was his sixth straight multi-hit game.

With his 14th home run this season, Martin moved into a tie for 12th on APSU’s single-season home run chart. He moved into a tie with Logan Gray (2014) and Jack Alexander (2022).

Kush has allowed two or fewer runs in his last five starts. He has a 2.48 ERA and a 4-0 record in those five starts.

Kush’s four wins this season equals the total wins for any Austin Peay State University pitcher last season.

Gray became the ninth different Governors batter to hit a home run this season.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Kennesaw State have moved Game 2 of the three-game set to a Friday 1:00pm start to avoid the inclement weather forecast. If possible, the teams also will play Game 3 of the series following that game.